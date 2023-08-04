Five-star priority target Williams Nwaneri announces commitment date

The date is set. Williams Nwaneri’s recruitment is coming to a head. The talented five-star EDGE from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, announced via social media that he will announce his collegiate decision on August 14.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Nwaneri plans to choose between five finalists: Oklahoma, Missouri, Oregon, Georgia, and Tennessee. The talented five-star took official visits to Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Missouri in June and traveled to Oregon on an unofficial visit last week.

Nwaneri has visited Oklahoma’s campus multiple times this year, and his connections to the Sooners are plentiful.

He plays at the same high school true freshman offensive lineman Cayden Green played at. The two went up against each other in practice before Green graduated and moved to Norman. His current teammate, 2025 nose tackle Ka’Mori Moore committed to Oklahoma in late July. Current teammate and close friend, Isaiah Mozee, is an Oklahoma lean. And if that isn’t enough to highlight it, his head coach, Mozee’s father, is a former Sooner himself.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ DL Williams Nwaneri tells me he will announce his Commitment on August 14th! The No. 1 Player in the ‘24 Class will choose between Oklahoma, Missouri, Oregon, Georgia, & Tennessee Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/7z7KTHMEgh pic.twitter.com/WV3Nyv3lHj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 3, 2023

There are a number of reasons why Nwaneri might choose the Sooners. When asked about Oklahoma, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett, “I have a great relationship with Coach (Miguel) Chavis and (Todd) Bates. It’s always great vibes in Norman.”

No one knows where he may go, but Oklahoma has put its best efforts into landing a transformative defensive talent. With recent rumblings, Oklahoma and Missouri seem like the two schools duking it out as this race comes around the final turn.

With a decision less than two weeks away, Oklahoma will continue applying the pressure as much as possible. August 1 started the dead period for NCAA recruiting, meaning there can only be digital and non-face-to-face contact. So, no visits in any capacity are allowed.

August is a massive month for Oklahoma recruiting as decisions from not one but two five-star defenders are incoming. Nwaneri’s decision will get things started before David Stone makes his announcement on August 26.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire