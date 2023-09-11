Five-star point guard Marcus Johnson enjoys visit to 'dream school' Ohio State

There was a lot for Marcus Johnson to take in on Saturday morning.

A five-star guard in the 2026 class, Johnson was one of more than a half-dozen recruits visiting the Ohio State men’s basketball program. That by itself wasn’t exactly new for Johnson, who plays for Garfield Heights, Ohio, and has visited campus multiple times before.

What was new was getting to stand on the sidelines at Ohio Stadium as the Buckeyes took the field to host Youngstown State in their home opener.

“I loved the atmosphere,” Johnson told The Dispatch. “The environment was really amazing. It was really fun, being on the field, watching players come out. It was really exciting.”

A 6-2, 175-pound guard, Johnson has been on Ohio State’s radar for some time. His older cousin, Meechie Johnson Jr., played for the Buckeyes for two years before transferring to South Carolina. Along the way, the younger Johnson has played his way onto the national radar as well as a spot in ESPN’s national rankings. ESPN ranks him as the No. 12 player in his class, the top player in Ohio and the No. 3 point guard in the nation.

This summer, Johnson said he focused on his defense, his strength, his athleticism and his shooting. Along the way, Ohio State offered him a scholarship in May after what his dad, Sonny Johnson, said has been a “relentless” pursuit from associate head coach Jake Diebler.

“Their entire coaching staff is first-class,” Sonny Johnson said. “I know the real ones, and Diebler is hands-down one of the best I’ve ever been around. He’s relentless, and what he wants he goes after. I think he really stresses the importance of there’s nothing like being in Ohio and going to Ohio State. Just the passion he’s shown in recruiting, he makes you feel wanted.”

That was not lost on the younger Johnson during the weekend. On the sideline during pregame, Marcus Johnson hung out with two other recruits from Northeast Ohio: Richmond Heights teammates T.J. Crumble and Dorian Jones.

Ohio State men's basketball recruits (L-R) Richmond Heights' Dorian Jones, Garfield Heights' Marcus Johnson and Richmond Heights' T.J. Crumble arrive at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 9, 2023.

Ohio State has also offered both Crumble (No. 21 national prospect in 2026 per ESPN) and Jones (No. 37 national prospect in 2025 per 247Sports.com).

“We do have a good relationship,” Marcus Johnson said of the trio. “It was very fun. We all liked it. We were talking with each other about going there. It was very interesting.”

While on the sidelines, the three hung out with current Ohio State freshmen Devin Royal, Scotty Middleton and Austin Parks.

“The (most fun) part was hanging out with the players that actually went there,” Johnson said. “It was amazing. Some of the guys talk with me about how I should come there and it would be a great fit for me there. We were playing games, having a good time at the game. It was very fun, exciting. I was really happy hanging with the players.”

Johnson said he’s not sure if he will take other visits this fall. Asked what he’s looking for while on visits, Johnson said, “Coaches that show love, the atmosphere, the environment and if it’s a great fit for me and if it’s my style of play. I’m just trying to find the right fit for me, the right fit for my family.”

As for his feelings on Ohio State, Johnson said the opportunity to play for Ohio State would mean a lot to him and his family.

“That’s a dream,” he said. “Since I was young, my whole life was to play for Ohio State. That’s my dream school. Coaches showing love, the environment, visiting there and seeing the field and everything, it’s very amazing for me because I really like the school a lot.”

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 'Dream school' Ohio State hosts five-star guard Marcus Johnson