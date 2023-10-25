Five-star plus power forward commits to Georgia basketball

Power forward Asa Newell has committed to the University of Georgia. The five-star plus forward is the nation’s top ranked power forward. He’s the highest rated recruit for head coach Mike White in his short tenure at Georgia.

He chose the Bulldogs over schools like Alabama, Gonzaga, Texas and many others. He’s originally from Athens, Georgia but moved to Florida during his high school years. The 6-foot-9 power forward plays for Montverde Academy, which has an elite basketball program, in Florida. In his junior season, he averaged 15.7 points, five rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

Newell is a lanky forward that is strong with his left. His shooting can extend to the three-point line, but it’s a tad inconsistent. One of his best traits is the willingness to be aggressive in the paint for rebounds and putbacks. The power forward has the tools and skillset to be elite at the college level and he can blossom into a combo forward threat.

He’s the third-highest-ranked recruit in Georgia basketball history behind Anthony Edwards and Lou Williams. He’s a huge get for the Bulldogs basketball team that is projected anywhere from the bottom of the SEC to the middle of the pack. This could be a turning point for the Bulldogs to become a very competitive basketball program in the SEC.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire