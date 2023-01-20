Five-star PG target Tahaad Pettiford sets commitment date

One of Auburn’s key targets in the 2024 recruiting class is five-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford and he will be announcing his commitment soon.

He will be making his commitment on Feb. 1 and will be picking between Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky, UConn, UCLA, Seton Hall, and Ole Miss. The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder officially visited the Plains on Sept. 17, 2022, his only known official visit at this time.

Pettiford is the No. 2 point guard and No. 21 overall player in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 2 player from New Jersey.

He is an attacking point guard who is at his best driving to the basket where he is a great finisher around the rim due to his explosive athleticism.

Auburn currently has one commit in the 2024 class, four-star center Peyton Marshall.

