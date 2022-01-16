Five-star PG Skyy Clark returns from ACL tear in time for Hoophall

Just six months after suffering a partially torn ACL and getting surgery, Kentucky-bound Skyy Clark returned to the court.

On Jan. 6, the five-star guard stepped on the court for Montverde Academy (Fla.) for his first action since the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July, where he suffered the injury on a non-contact play during practice.

In that debut days into 2022, Clark recorded three points, seven assists and four rebounds in 22 minutes of play. He has slowly continued to build himself up in game action since, playing three more games over the next week.

His fifth game of the season was Montverde’s debut in the 2022 Hoophall Classic on Saturday. Clark went off in the first half.

The guard scored 11 points, breaking his season-high tally in just one half of play. He did so efficiently, going 4-for-7 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3 in 14 minutes.

Clark played nine minutes in the second half and took just one shot in that time, finishing his game with 11 points, three rebounds, a pair of assists and four turnovers in Montverde’s 86-65 win over DeMatha Catholic.

As Clark works off the rust and gets his conditioning back to the level viewers are accustomed to, Kentucky will have its eye on the 6-foot-3 guard. Ranked as the 16th-best prospect in the 2022 class, Clark is part of a three-headed Wildcats class that also consists of No. 5-ranked player Chris Livingston and No. 6-ranked Cason Wallace.

If Clark returns to form in time — and it’s a remarkable feat in itself that he’s even back on the court this quickly after suffering the injury — Kentucky will once again be in excellent position to compete.

Montverde will get a day off before taking on IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Monday, the final day of Hoophall Classic. It will be broadcast on ESPNU.