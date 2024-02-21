Five-star OT Michael Fasusi to visit Colorado during spring game

Class of 2025 five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi has locked in a spring recruiting visit to Colorado, according to On3’s Sam Spiegelman.

On Jan. 16, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect announced he had received an offer from the Buffs, so things appear to be trending well between Fasusi and CU’s coaching staff.

Along with his visit to Boulder, which will coincide with Colorado’s spring game on April 27, Fasusi has scheduled trips to Missouri (March 12-13), LSU (March 20), Texas A&M (March 30), Texas (April 9), Oregon (April 17-18) and Oklahoma (April 25). That’s a pretty impressive slate, to say the least.

Fasusi is the second-ranked offensive tackle in his class and the No. 4 overall prospect from Texas, per the 247Sports composite.

Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders struck it rich in December when class of 2024 five-star OT Jordan Seaton signed his national letter of intent. If Fasusi follows suit later this year, the Buffaloes’ offensive front would be quite impressive come 2025.

Five-star OT Michael Fasusi has locked in seven visits for the spring, including trips back to Missouri, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas, and trips to check out LSU and Colorado

