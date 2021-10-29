Five-star OT Kelvin Banks, four-star QB Devin Brown named flip candidates for Texas

With the calendar about to flip from October to the month of November, we’re about to be in the home stretch of recruiting. The early signing day is scheduled to take place on Dec. 15.

As things stand, Texas has 22 commitments in its 2022 cycle but there is still a lot of work to be done. Not only for prospects without a school attached to their names such as five-star WR Evan Stewart or five-star CB Denver Harris, but with a few guys committed elsewhere.

247Sports laid out a list of 12 recruits who could be considered on flip watch heading into November. The Longhorns were linked with two names in five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks and four-star quarterback Devin Brown.

Banks is one Texas has been pursuing for a while, being one of the top-ranked kids within the state. Brown, on the other hand, is one of the most recently offered prospects as Steve Sarkisian continues to look to expand the quarterback room.

Five-star OT Kelvin Banks

What 247Sports says

Mario Cristobal and Oregon secured a commitment from Humble (Texas) Shadow Creek offensive lineman Kelvin Banks back in July, beating Texas and plenty of others in the process. While Banks hasn’t done anything to suggest that he’s wavering on his commitment to the Ducks, the Longhorns are gunning for a flip and there’s some smoke out there that Banks hasn’t completely shut the door on the folks in Austin. If Banks were to visit Texas, it would signal that Steve Sarkisian & Co. are very much alive and have a chance to sign the blue-chip tackle. This battle, however, might ultimately be played out behind closed doors once in-home visits start in late December. Banks is a big-bodied lineman that is viewed by most scouts as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender.

What Longhorns Wire says

It’s been well documented on this website how badly Texas not only needs bodies at offensive tackle but elite, highly rated prospects. Kelvin Banks has been the name for a while.

After losing out to Oregon on the Fourth of July, it was a crushing loss. Especially with Cameron Williams going the same direction just a few days earlier. As we fade into the winter months, there seems to be a sense of hope Banks may be interested in coming back to the hometown team.

247Sports said in-home visits may be where the recruitment can be won. Throwing the kitchen sink with a mix of Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood may be the best strategy. If Jeff Banks needs to get involved as well, he can do nothing but help. Getting him to Austin for the Kansas matchup would be a hugely positive sign.

Four-star QB Devin Brown

What 247Sports says

Speaking of Ole Miss, the Rebels don’t currently have a 2022 quarterback committed, which is a bit surprising given what Lane Kiffin has done with Heisman candidate Matt Corral this season. The trigger man Kiffin seems to want? That would be Devin Brown. The pro-style talent has been committed to USC since October of 2020, but is evaluating his options as the Trojans look to find the right individual to replace Clay Helton and make things fun in LA again. Brown was in Oxford earlier this month for an official visit. In addition to Ole Miss’ interest, Texas and Ohio State are both fighting to get the Elite 11 finalist on campus. Notre Dame and BYU have also been in contact. Brown is currently in the middle of a senior season at Corner Canyon in Draper, Utah, where he’s averaging 355 yards passing and four touchdown tosses a game.

What Longhorns Wire says

Steve Sarkisian must know something is coming within the quarterback room before the start of next season. If Casey Thompson remains the starter, Hudson Card entering the transfer portal makes a lot of sense. That would only leave three scholarship QBs on the roster, two of which could be considered freshmen.

Devin Brown would be an instant upgrade and barring a commitment from Arch Manning or a transfer portal take, a candidate to be Texas’ future starting quarterback. The current USC commit is a top-five quarterback on the 247Sports composite. If Lane Kiffin and Ohio State are after him as well, you know he’s a good one.

Texas has been making moves in Utah in the 2022 cycle. Linebacker Lander Barton is a top target to join the class as well. If Sarkisian is able to sell his quarterback development, Brown could be in burnt orange by National Signing Day.