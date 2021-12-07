Five-star OT Kelvin Banks receives crystal ball in favor of Texas

Much like Oklahoma’s mass exodus of recruits and transfers, Texas has a chance to capitalize on the same situation at Oregon.

Reports were confirmed on Monday morning that Mario Cristobal will be leaving Eugene to become the head coach of Miami.

Shortly after, five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks chose to decommit from Oregon due to the uncertainty of the coaching staff.

Banks became the third pledge from the Ducks 2022 recruiting class to reopen their recruitment on Monday. A fourth could be on the way in offensive lineman Cameron Williams.

Throughout his pledge to the Ducks, Steve Sarkisian and his staff have kept in close contact with Banks. Over the last few weeks, Inside Texas reported that the Longhorns were making great strides in terms of a potential flip.

Texas was considered one of his top schools leading up to his commitment to Oregon. The news of Cristobal leaving could only help the Longhorns at this point. When you add on the recent NIL deal that Horns with Heart has set up where each Texas offensive lineman will be paid $50,000 per year, it makes Austin an intriguing destination for Banks.

Shortly after Banks announced his decommitment, a 247Sports crystal ball prediction was entered in favor of the Longhorns.

Texas 🧙‍♂️ pick for Kelvin Banks (🏈) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2022 OT

🏫 Summer Creek, Humble, TX

✍️ By Jason Suchomel (Oranglebloods)#Rivals #22EFFECT #AllGasNoBrakes ⛽️🙅‍♂️🛑 #HookEm 🤘🐂 — Texas Crystal Ball 🤘🔮 🧙‍♂️ (@texcrystal_ball) December 7, 2021

Although much of the attention has surrounded quarterback Quinn Ewers this week, it cannot be overstated landing Banks would be massive for Texas’ 2022 recruiting class. He would become the highest rated recruit in the class, and has the ability to be an immediate contributor at a position of need.

Banks is rated the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country for the 2022 cycle and the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

