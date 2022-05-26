Five-star OT Kadyn Proctor locks in his official visits

The nation’s top-rated offensive tackle prospect, Kadyn Proctor has locked in all five of his official visits. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Proctor is considered a national top-ten player regardless of position in the class of 2023.

Late Wednesday night Hayes Fawcett of On3 released Proctor’s list of official visits that he has planned for the upcoming months. Included in his list of visits is a trip to Tuscaloosa on June 10-12.

Other schools receiving visits from the mammoth of an offensive tackle are Penn State, Oregon, Michigan, Iowa, and maybe the biggest surprise, Arkansas State.

The reason the Iowa native has the Red Wolves in the mix is because of his relationship with former Southeast Polk quarterback Jaxon Dailey, who is currently at Arkansas State as an early enrollee.

The home-state Hawkeyes are currently considered to be out in front for the signature of the talented tackle, but getting Proctor on campus with Nick Saban for an official certainly will help the Tide’s chances of swaying his decision.

