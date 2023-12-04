Five-star OT Jordan Seaton drops Colorado from list of top schools

In only a matter of weeks, it appears that Colorado has fallen off Jordan Seaton’s radar.

After naming Colorado to his top seven schools on Nov. 17, the No. 1 ranked 2024 offensive tackle (247Sports Composite) told On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Monday that he’s now only considering Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. Seaton plans on announcing his commitment to one of those six schools on Thursday.

It’s unclear exactly why Seaton dropped Colorado, but the departures of offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and O-line coach Bill O’Boyle may have played a factor.

Seaton, who played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida, took an official visit to Boulder last month for the Buffaloes’ homecoming game against Oregon State.

On a more positive note, the Buffaloes appear to be trending well with another highly-ranked 2024 offensive tackle, JacQawn McRoy. Colorado hosted and offered the four-star Oregon commit over this past weekend.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ OT Jordan Seaton tells me he will announce his Commitment on Thursday, December 7th 👀 The 6’6 290 OT from Washington D.C. is ranked as the No. 1 OT in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/CS5FVOR3GA pic.twitter.com/kX0vtTVuea — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2023

