Five-star OT Jordan Seaton commits to Colorado, Deion Sanders

If you were hoping for the downfall of the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders, look away. On Thursday morning, Coach Prime secured the commitment of 2024 five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton as he announced his decision on “Undisputed.”

Only a few days ago, things did not look for CU in the Seaton sweepstakes after he left the Buffaloes outside of his top six. But with former NFL offensive lineman Phil Loadholt now reportedly on Sanders’ staff, Colorado landed one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history.

Much like Coach Prime has done in the previous two recruiting cycles in picking up talents like Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain, Sanders has landed another superstar. The 6-foot-5, 287-pound monster from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida is the No. 1 ranked OT and the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2024 class (247Sports Composite).

.@JordanSeaton_ the No.1 ranked OL in the Class of 2024 is taking his talents to @CUBuffsFootball 👀 Coach Prime's got him a DAWG coming to Boulder pic.twitter.com/Sir40FwV4v — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 7, 2023

