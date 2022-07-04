Five-star OT Francis Mauigoa picks Miami over Alabama, others

Happy Fourth of July Tide fans! I hope everyone is enjoying their Independence Day on this beautiful Monday.

Today has already been a busy day for Nick Saban and his staff in Tuscaloosa as the Tide was able to receive a commitment from four-star offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry.

Unfortunately for the Tide, Alabama has missed out on five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa in favor of the Miami Hurricanes.

Mauigoa picked the Hurricanes over not only Alabama but also USC, Florida, and Tennessee among others.

Despite missing out on Mauigoa, Alabama is still in contention for another five-star offensive tackle in Samson Okunlola.

