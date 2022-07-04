Five-star OT Francis Mauigoa picks Miami over Alabama, others

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stacey Blackwood
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Saban
    Nick Saban
    American football coach

Happy Fourth of July Tide fans! I hope everyone is enjoying their Independence Day on this beautiful Monday.

Today has already been a busy day for Nick Saban and his staff in Tuscaloosa as the Tide was able to receive a commitment from four-star offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry.

Unfortunately for the Tide, Alabama has missed out on five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa in favor of the Miami Hurricanes.

Mauigoa picked the Hurricanes over not only Alabama but also USC, Florida, and Tennessee among others.

Despite missing out on Mauigoa, Alabama is still in contention for another five-star offensive tackle in Samson Okunlola.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continuous coverage of Alabama football recruiting.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Recommended Stories