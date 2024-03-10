Five-star OT David Sanders sets visit with Georgia football

Five-star offensive tackle recruit David Sanders has scheduled a visit with the Georgia Bulldogs on March 16. Sanders also plans to visit Clemson on March 10, Alabama on March 23, Tennessee on April 12, and South Carolina (official visit) on April 19.

Sanders, who is a member of the class of 2025, recently named his top six schools. Every school Sanders is visiting is in his top six. The one school Sanders is considering but is not visiting this spring is Ohio State.

Sanders, who plays high school football for Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the second-ranked recruit in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Sanders is the top-ranked offensive tackle recruit and the top-ranked player in North Carolina.

Sanders’ top schools are Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Ohio State.

Sanders has received a projection from Rivals to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia has five commitments in the class of 2025 and holds the nation’s No. 8 recruiting class in the country. Sanders is a priority recruit for Georgia football.

Georgia has several connections to Providence Day. The Bulldogs have offered scholarships to multiple of Sanders’ high school teammates. Providence Day has won three straight state championships in North Carolina. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs recently signed class of 2023 four-star defensive back Chris Peal from Providence Day.

David Sanders recently announced his top six schools via social media. Sanders has committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle is still filling into his frame, but has outstanding mobility. Georgia extended a scholarship offer to David Sanders in March 2022. The five-star who also sees snaps at defensive end and tight end.

