Five-star OT David Sanders names top six schools

Five-star offensive tackle recruit David Sanders has named his top six schools. Sanders is one of the elite recruits in the class of 2025.

Sanders, who plays high school football for Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the second-ranked recruit in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Sanders is the No. 1 offensive tackle recruit and the No. 1 player in North Carolina.

Sanders’ top schools are Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Ohio State.

Sanders has received a projection from Rivals to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia has five commitments in the class of 2025 and holds the nation’s No. 8 recruiting class in the country. Sanders is a priority recruit for Georgia football.

Georgia has several connections to Providence Day. Multiple Providence Day Chargers have received scholarship offers from the University of Georgia. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs recently signed class of 2023 four-star defensive back Chris Peal from Providence Day.

David Sanders announced his top six schools via social media:

Top 6️⃣‼️ One step closer to home! pic.twitter.com/rrvex6zLiv — David Sanders Jr. (@DavidLSandersJr) March 2, 2024

Sanders has committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle is still filling into his frame, but has outstanding mobility. Georgia extended a scholarship offer to David Sanders, who also sees snaps at defensive end and tight end, back in March 2022.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire