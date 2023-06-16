Five-star OT Brandon Baker names top schools

Five-star offensive tackle recruit Brandon Baker has named his top 10 schools. Baker’s top schools are Georgia, Washington, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State, Miami, Texas, Oregon, Nebraska, and Ohio State.

Baker is the top ranked offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. Baker plays high school football for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Mater Dei is one of the top high school football programs in the nation.

The elite offensive tackle is ranked as the No. 26 player in the class of 2024 and the second-ranked recruit in California. Brandon Baker went on spring visits with Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan, Texas, and Nebraska. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle has over 30 scholarship offers.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are off to the nation’s best start with the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs have 19 commitments in the country’s top ranked recruiting class. Georgia holds a commitment from in-state offensive tackle recruit Malachi Toliver.

Brandon Baker announced his top 10 schools via Twitter:

All glory to God. Thank you to all those who’ve recruited me throughout my process. Down to my top 10, who will it be? pic.twitter.com/EHrQrhW1CD — Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) June 15, 2023

