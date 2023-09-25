Five-star OT Brandon Baker announces commitment to Texas

It’s been a great weekend for Texas football.

One day after opening Big 12 conference play with a 38-6 win over Baylor, the Longhorns landed a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker.

Baker is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) product chose the Longhorns over Oregon, Ohio State and Nebraska.

Texas is on path to land another top-10 recruiting class for the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire