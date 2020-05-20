Last week, Oregon State secured a commitment from five-star wing Talia Von Oelhoffen: the nation's tenth-ranked prospect for the 2021 class.

This week, the soon-to-be Beaver got some well-deserved praise from former Beaver starter Jamie Weisner on the Talkin' Beavers Podcast.

I actually played with her older sister in AAU days so I knew her since she was maybe five years old and she was just a little girl at the hotel pool. I got an opportunity to reconnect with her a couple of years ago, through a trainer and her mom, so I did a lot of workouts with her. She's just a very nice, mature, kind girl. Works hard and obviously her skills are some of the best in the nation. - Jamie Weisner

Weisner, who was a starter for the Beavers when the program went to its first Final Four in 2016, knows the program well and thinks that Von Oelhoffen will excel in Corvallis under head coach Scott Rueck.

"I think she's like a perfect fit for Oregon State. If all goes well I think she'll come in and do her thing right away so I'm very excited to watch her, especially at Oregon State."

With the graduation of Mikayla Pivec and the transfer of Destiny Slocum, the Beavers' starting backcourt is up for grabs. Senior Aleah Goodman is expected to start at one of the spots, but the other appears to be up for grabs next season.

As a junior at Chiawana High School, Von Oelhoffen averaged 26.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals in 21 games played.

Von Oelhoffen joins another five-star prospect, Greta Kampschroeder, in the 2021 Oregon State recruiting class.

Listen to the full Talkin' Beavers podcast with Ron Callan and guests Deven Hunter, Ruth Hamblin, Sydney Weise, Gabby Hanson, and Jamie Weisner-Scott from the 2016 Final Four squad here.

Five-star OSU commit Talia Von Oelhoffen 'a perfect fit' says Jamie Weisner originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest