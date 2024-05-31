Five-star OL Michael Fasusi on Texas’ appeal to top players

Five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi is among the more highly coveted prospects in the trenches for the 2025 recruiting class. Texas has stood out for the talented player.

Texas’ potential wide receiver class has caught much of our attention, but it’s not lost on us what Fasusi would bring to the Longhorns. Should he choose Texas it would be the team’s fourth five-star offensive line signee in as many recruiting cycles.

The 2024 offensive line that Texas has built is among the best in the country, but signing players like Fasusi could keep that high level of line play in Austin. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood will look to add Fasusi as a cornerstone piece in the 2025 recruiting class.

Fasusi had plenty of positive thoughts on the Longhorns and the time they’ve invested during the 2025 recruiting cycle.

“It’s all love, man. Just seeing what coach Sark and coach Flood are building, that’s for sure somebody you want to play for.”

Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Commits

Jordan Coleman, OT: Cedar Hill, TX (3-Star)

Jackson Christian, OT: Port Neches, TX (3-Star)

Devin Coleman, IOL: Cedar Hill, TX (3-Star)

Top 10 Offensive Tackles of ’25 Class

No. 1: David Sanders Jr. | Charlotte, NC | Projected to Clemson

No. 2: Josh Petty | Roswell, GA | Uncommitted

No. 3: Andrew Babalola | Overland Park, KS | Uncommitted

No. 4: Ty Haywood | Denton, TX | Uncommitted

No. 5: Michael Fasusi | Lewisville, TX | Projected to Texas

No. 6: Carter Lowe | Toledo, OH | Ohio State commit

No. 7: Dramodd Odoms | Houston, TX | Uncommitted

No. 8: Ryan Fodje | Cypress, TX | Oklahoma commit

No. 9: Lamont Rogers | Mesquite, TX | Uncommitted

No. 10: Jack Lange | Eureka, MO | Missouri commit

Michael Fasusi’s Recruiting Projection

