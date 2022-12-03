Five star Ohio State wide receiver commit will wait until February to sign

This was not the news we wanted to hear, as five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss has told 247Sports that he will likely wait until February to sign with a school. This decision by Inniss is two-fold, he wants to be coached by Brian Hartline, who has tweeted he isn’t going anywhere, and Deion Sanders moved to Colorado.

The Florida receiver told Andrew Ivins that he’s “going to wait until February to sign, just so I can let everything play out and make sure 100 percent where he (Hartline) will be.” Inniss did go and say that he could sign in the early period if Hartline is still in Columbus but there was another factor, Sanders.

The current Jackson State head coach is reportedly taking the open position at Colorado and has already been recruiting Inniss to join him. Coach Prime has told Inniss “that he wanted me to join him,” if he were to leave JSU. Inniss wants to play for a Power Five school so Sanders’ current position at Jackson State isn’t an option but the Buffs would be.

Now, Inniss did take to Twitter to calm Ohio State fans’ and coaches’ fears, but this is big-time college football recruiting, and things change often until there’s a signature on that piece of paper.

Don’t get it twisted it still locked in!!🌰💯 — Brandon Inniss (@brandon5star2) December 3, 2022

Ivins also notes that a few other schools are still actively recruiting Inniss, such as Miami and Alabama, but it doesn’t seem like either of those schools is really in contention for Inniss’ signature.

This is a situation to monitor, even if the Buckeyes are in a very good position with receivers in the 2023 class as Carnell Tate, Noah Rogers, and bryson rodgers also in the fold. Ryan Day and Hartline have some work to do to keep Inniss in the class even though he did Tweet out earlier that he’s still locked in.

