Five star Ohio State football priority 2023 safety Caleb Downs commitment date set

Arguably Ohio State football’s top remaining recruiting target has announced when he will let the college football world know what school he will attend, and we won’t have to wait that long.

According to a post on his Twitter account, 5-star 2023 safety, Caleb Downs, will announce his commitment next Wednesday, July 27. And though there is not an official list that we can look at, Downs mentioned the Buckeyes, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, and Oklahoma in his hashtag comments.

At present, it would appear as though Alabama is in the lead to land his services, but there have been some posts and retweets by Downs himself as well as rumors circulating that Ohio State is still very much in play. However, good or bad, with the announcement of a decision looming, you have to believe that Downs has at least made up his mind and just awaiting the chance to let everyone know.

We’ll be all over it on Wednesday.

Recruiting Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 ***** 13 1 1 Rivals ***** 22 1 1 ESPN ***** 14 1 1 On3 Recruiting ***** 13 1 1 247 Composite ***** 12 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Hoschton, GA Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot Weight 185-pounds Class 2023

Recruiting Details

Offered on February 19, 2021

Visit | June 24 (official)

Committing | July 27

Other Top Offers

Alabama (official visit 06/18)

Notre Dame (official visit 06/10)

Georgia (official visit 06/03)

Almost all other significant players offered

Recruiting Video

247 Sports Crystal Balls

Steve Wiltfong to Alabama (confidence scale of 6 out of 10)

