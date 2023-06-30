With five-star Ohio State commit Jontae Gilbert on flip watch, Colorado offers

Five-star safety Jontae Gilbert’s recruitment remains far from closed despite committing to Ohio State over 11 months ago. In the past six months alone, the 2025 prospect has taken visits to Georgia Tech, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, North Carolina State and USC while picking up a multitude of additional offers.

Colorado is now in pursuit, too, as Gilbert announced on Thursday that he received an offer.

The Volunteers, in particular, are going hard at trying to flip Gilbert. As noted by Buckeyes Wire, Gilbert arrived at the Rivals NextGen Pro Day Camp earlier this week wearing Tennessee gloves, which should give Ohio State definite reason to worry.

However, USC may be the school with the most momentum. Adam Gorney of Rivals recently reported that “USC is now the biggest threat to flip the 2025 Ohio State commit after he visited campus over the last few days and fell in love with the coaching staff.”

Fortunately for the Buffs, head coach Deion Sanders is also no stranger to the art of flipping.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Gilbert attends Douglass High School in Atlanta and is the second-ranked safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite.

