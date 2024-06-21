Five-Star offensive tackle set to visit Ohio State

This weekend is going to be a huge weekend for Ohio State football recruiting, and among the many recruits visiting Columbus is a five-star offensive tackle from the state of North Carolina. David Sanders Jr. is a consensus top-five player in the country and described as a plug and play readymade starter.

Justin Frye will no doubt be pulling all the stops to get the attention of the class of 2025 tackle, but will it work?

A fair complaint that many have about the Frye tenure is his inability to get the big fish, and although I disagree with the Frye haters out there, this gripe is a legitimate one. The good news is that Sanders cancelled his visit to Alabama in favor of Ohio State, so that should certainly be taken as a good sign.

BUCKEYE NATION‼️ I am extremely excited for my OFFICIAL VISIT this weekend ‼️ See you soon… O-H🌰 @CoachJFrye @PDS_ChargersFB pic.twitter.com/zca8Ve0mXV — David Sanders Jr. (@DavidLSandersJr) June 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire