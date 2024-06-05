Five-star offensive lineman to visit Nebraska this weekend

A five-star offensive line prospect will officially visit the Nebraska campus this weekend. Douglas Utu is an interior offensive lineman and member of the class of 2025.

Utu currently plays for Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is the No. 2 player in Nevada for the class of 2025 and the No. 3 interior offensive lineman nationwide.

The prospect has already received an offer to play in the 2025 Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu at Kamehameha High School. Utu holds 12 scholarship offers from schools such as Georgia, Miami, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

Utu’s visit to Lincoln is expected to take place this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire