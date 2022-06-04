Five-star offensive lineman puts Ohio State in trimmed list

Ohio State is continuing to work on adding to the No. 4 ranked class in the country. As June rolls into full swing, the Buckeyes will be hosting some big-time recruits with hopes of gaining more verbal pledges to join the quest to bring a championship to Columbus.

One big name OSU already has a commitment from is Luke Montgomery who is the No. 4 rated tackle in the 2023 class. But the Bucks want more and need more at the tackle position. On Thursday Ryan Day got some good news that five-star prospect Samson Okunlola has put Ohio State on the shortlist.

Here’s what Okunlola had to say about the Buckeyes:

“I like the o-line coach (Justin Frye). He is more on the younger side of o-line coaches but he’s still a great dude. Right now they have a pretty good o-line. They may have room to start at the left tackle, but you have to work for it.”

BREAKING: 2023 OT Samson Okunlola is down to 9️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’6 305 OT from Brockton, MA is known as the “Pancake Honcho”. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/2x54O9Pm0z pic.twitter.com/uLQG7IhO7B — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 2, 2022

Joining Ohio State as finalists are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State.

List

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting class commitment tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Mark Russell on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.