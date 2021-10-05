Five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell will attend Texas-Oklahoma

On and off the field, this upcoming weekend is a monster one for the Texas football program.

The Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma is always a sight to see. Outside of the 2018 Big 12 championship game, the heated matchup between the two programs has been decided by just one score in the last seven matchups.

This particular game is one of the primary reasons players choose to attend the two universities. It’s of course an attractive game to attend for highly rated recruits as well. In fact, the recruiting implications are arguably just as big as the game itself this year.

Numerous big-time recruits will be in attendance for Texas as they’re the home team this year. The most important may be five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell. Mike Roach of 247Sports reported on Tuesday that Campbell is expected to be in attendance on Saturday.

Considering Texas’ early struggles along the offensive line this season, it’s critical for Kyle Flood to land a few blue-chip recruits to flip the script moving forward.

The five-star is rated the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 12 overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports composite. The Arlington native is considered the No. 3 recruit in the state of Texas.

To say it’s crucial for Texas’ offense to impress against Oklahoma would be an understatement.

