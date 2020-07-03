Five-star forward Makur Maker, the younger brother of Thon Maker, announced early on Friday morning that he has committed to play his college basketball at Howard.

Maker is the highest-rated player to commit to a historically Black college or university in the era of online recruiting databases, picking the Bison over Memphis, UCLA and Kentucky.

“I was the 1st to announce my visit to Howard & other started to dream ‘what if,'” Maker wrote on Twitter. “I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U & coach Kenny Blakeney.”

Maker, a versatile, 6-foot-11 forward, is considered a consensus top 20 prospect in the country. He has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, but he’s a second round prospect at best. The G League is also an option, although Maker has not indicated that he is interested in going that route.

There has been a movement recently for top prospects to commit to HBCUs. Maker and five-star Josh Christopher, who visited Howard before committing to Arizona State, started the trend. The last player from an HBCU to reach the NBA was Kyle O’Quinn, who graduated from Norfolk State in 2012.

Five-star Makur Maker commits to Howard over UCLA, Kentucky originally appeared on NBCSports.com