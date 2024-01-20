Five-star LSU target Terry Bussey shines at Polynesian Bowl

LSU is largely turning its attention to the 2025 class — which currently ranks No. 1 and has the potential to be one of the best in program history — with a recent spate of offers.

But the Tigers aren’t entirely closing the book on the 2024 recruiting class. Particularly, there’s one unsigned target they are hotly pursuing: five-star Texas A&M athlete commit Terry Bussey.

The Tigers have already flipped a couple of players from the Aggies in the wake of their coaching change, headlined by five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley on New Year’s Eve.

The Tigers are also putting the pressure on Bussey, who participated in the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu on Friday. Bussey was named one of the standouts from the game by On3’s Charles Power.

Terry Bussey worked on both sides of the ball on Friday night and made big plays as a wide receiver and corner. The Timpson (Texas) High standout simply moved at a different speed than any other player on the field. Bussey saw a handful of targets as a slot receiver and flashed an electric burst with the ball in his hands, easily generating yards after the catch and making defenders miss in space. He flipped over to cornerback midway through the first half and had one of the game’s biggest plays, picking off Ty McCutcheon and ripping off a long, weaving return down to the five-yard line. Bussey, who was a historically prolific star player as a quarterback and safety at the high school level, has genuine positional ambiguity, with notable upside on both sides of the ball. With that said, his athleticism and ball skills look to stack up very well as a defensive back, in our opinion. Bussey is one of the top unsigned prospects nationally. He’s been committed to Texas A&M since September but his recruitment remains active leading up to the February signing period. The Lone Star State standout is set to visit Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M over the coming weekends.

LSU isn’t the only team trying to sway Bussey, but it has been present in his recruitment for a while now and will hope that visit, which is scheduled for Jan. 31, is enough to pull him away from Texas A&M.

Bussey wasn’t the only player on LSU’s radar who played in the game. Four-star running back signee Caden Durham also caught Power’s attention.

LSU running back signee Caden Durham had a strong drive in the second half, showing his elite speed in getting to the edge. Durham’s combination of straight line speed and his low center of gravity make him a mismatch when given a runway to operate.

Bussey will sign in February. While Durham has already signed his national letter of intent with the Tigers, he will not be early enrolling and will instead join the team in May.

