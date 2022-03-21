Five-star Long Beach Poly QB Nicholaus Iamaleava commits to Tennessee

One of the top quarterbacks in a loaded class of 2023 at the position is off the board.

Five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava committed to Tennessee on Monday. Iamaleava is the No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2023 and No. 4 quarterback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Iamaleava visited Tennessee on March 4 and picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to commit to the Volunteers shortly thereafter. It has been rumored that Tennessee and Iamaleava came to terms on a lucrative NIL deal, but that has not been confirmed by any party involved in Iamaleava’s recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Iamaleava ultimately picked Tennessee over Oregon, Alabama, Georgia and Miami. Oregon was thought to be Tennessee’s main competition. Iamaleava also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, Florida, Florida State, Hawaii, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah and Washington State.

His 247Sports scouting report reads:

Iamaleava just continues to get better and his upside is as high as anyone in the ’23 class. He has an athletic 6-5 frame and is not just a talented quarterback but a gifted volleyball player as well. Has made huge strides over the last year in terms of his pocket feel, ability to throw on time and anticipate. He always had a big arm but can now change speeds, go through progressions and make accurate touch throws down the field look easy. He has exceptional escapability and is just as dangerous outside the pocket as he is throwing in it. He’s always a threat to take off and run for big yards when flushed or on designed running plays. He’s a tough kid as well who will stand in and take a shot and when he’s running in the open field, he looks more like a big receiver than a signal caller. He’s a natural leader with a high compete level and a great off the field work ethic. There are zero character concerns with him and he’s a future captain who other players gravitate towards. There is not a throw on the field he can’t make, he’s comfortable throwing off-platform or being creative when he needs to be and combined with his rapidly improving football IQ and toughness, he has a chance to be a very special player at the next level and beyond.

Related