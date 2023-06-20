Five-star linebacker commits to Florida, adds to recruiting haul

Florida football’s recruiting efforts have been en fuego the past several days and Billy Napier and Co. continue to rope in some of the top prep prospects in the 2024 class into the Swamp. Following yet another successful official visit weekend, the Gators received yet another commitment from one of the best in the nation.

Jamonta Waller, a 247Sports five-star linebacker out of Picayune (Mississippi) Memorial, announced his intention to join the Orange and Blue on Monday, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound defender’s decision was based on his experience with the staff after two visits to Hogtown.

“The people,” Waller told Fawcett. “It just felt like home both times I went to Gainesville. They made me feel like a priority.”

“I realized I wanted to be a Florida Gator at 4 a.m. last night, that’s when I knew it was home. So I woke up this morning and called coach Billy.”

The Gators won out over the Auburn Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions for the Magnolia State standout.

Waller is rated at four stars and ranked No. 71 overall and No. 7 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking also rates him at four stars and ranks him at Nos. 61 and 7, respectively.

Interestingly, 247Sports had a crystal ball prediction for the Ole Miss Rebels while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine had favored Florida with a 74.5% chance of landing him before his commitment.

