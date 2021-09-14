Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr releases top 12 schools
The No. 1 linebacker of the 2023 recruiting class has released his top 12 schools. Anthony Hill Jr of Denton Ryan (TX) has the LSU Tigers among his final 12, which is good news for LSU. Hill won a state championship last season with Denton Ryan.
Thus far in the 2023 cycle, LSU has just one commitment to the class. Four-star wide receiver, Omarion Miller of Vivian is the only pledge so far. It is still very early in the process but Ed Orgeron and company have to feel good about their chances with the nation’s top linebacker.
Joining LSU in the hunt for Hill will be the usual suspects in the SEC. Alabama and Texas A&M are among the list. Future SEC opponents Oklahoma and Texas are also under consideration. Clemson, Ohio State, and USC as well.
Anthony Hill Jr’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
40
5
2
Rivals
4
30
6
1
ESPN
4
6
1
1
247 Composite
5
19
3
1
Vitals
Hometown
Denton, Texas
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-2
Weight
225
Recruitment
Offered on Jul. 6, 2021
No visit scheduled
Offers (Top 12)
LSU
Alabama
Clemson
Florida State
Miami (Fl)
Michigan
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Penn State
Texas
Texas A&M
USC
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions
Film
BREAKING: 2023 LB Anthony Hill Jr. is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
More Here (Free): https://t.co/kCcBOKpYxQ pic.twitter.com/rrzfU344VZ
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 14, 2021
