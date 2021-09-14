Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr releases top 12 schools

The No. 1 linebacker of the 2023 recruiting class has released his top 12 schools. Anthony Hill Jr of Denton Ryan (TX) has the LSU Tigers among his final 12, which is good news for LSU. Hill won a state championship last season with Denton Ryan.

Thus far in the 2023 cycle, LSU has just one commitment to the class. Four-star wide receiver, Omarion Miller of Vivian is the only pledge so far. It is still very early in the process but Ed Orgeron and company have to feel good about their chances with the nation’s top linebacker.

Joining LSU in the hunt for Hill will be the usual suspects in the SEC. Alabama and Texas A&M are among the list. Future SEC opponents Oklahoma and Texas are also under consideration. Clemson, Ohio State, and USC as well.

Anthony Hill Jr’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 40 5 2 Rivals 4 30 6 1 ESPN 4 6 1 1 247 Composite 5 19 3 1

Vitals

Hometown Denton, Texas Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-2 Weight 225

Recruitment

Offered on Jul. 6, 2021

No visit scheduled

Offers (Top 12)

LSU

Alabama

Clemson

Florida State

Miami (Fl)

Michigan

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Penn State

Texas

Texas A&M

USC

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions

Film

Twitter

BREAKING: 2023 LB Anthony Hill Jr. is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits More Here (Free): https://t.co/kCcBOKpYxQ pic.twitter.com/rrzfU344VZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 14, 2021

