Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill announces top two schools

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has narrowed his top schools list to two teams on Wednesday.

The No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class from Denton Ryan High School announced he would decide between Lone Star rivals, Texas and Texas A&M.

The timing of his top schools release is significant. Hill made the announcement just hours after fellow Dallas-Fort Worth area commit Johntay Cook verbally pledged to the Longhorns. On the strength of three five-star commitments in less than a week, Texas is poised to make a strong push for the Denton native.

It’s also worth noting that Brent Venables and Oklahoma missed the cut. One could easily anticipate Venables having an exceptional class in 2023, particularly on defense. However, it appears he will miss out on the elite linebacker from North Texas.

Staying home 💯 pic.twitter.com/Y79UTN5y5Y — Anthony Hill Jr (@thegoatanthony1) June 29, 2022

Hill is the No. 1 linebacker and No. 14 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings.

He would understandably be a huge boost to Texas’ 2023 class.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.