Five-star LB Tyler Atkinson puts Auburn in top 10 school

Tyler Atkinson is one of the top players in the 2026 recruiting class and has nearly every school in the country recruiting him. On Wednesday he trimmed his list of schools to 10 and Auburn made the cut for the five-star linebacker.

They are battling FSU, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, LSU, Texas, Ohio State and Tennessee for the Loganville, Georgia product.

Aktinson’s recruitment blew up as after a dominant freshman season at Grayson High School where he made 112 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries and broke up four passes.

He is the No. 12 overall player and No. 2 linebacker in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 3 player from Georgia in the 2026 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire