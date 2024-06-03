Five-star LB recruit: ‘Georgia is still the top school for me’

Five-star Georgia Bulldogs recruiting target Zayden Walker was impressed after his official visit to the University of Georgia. “Georgia is still the top school for me,” said Walker to On3’s Chad Simmons.

Georgia is looking build up its class of 2025 recruiting class. The Bulldogs currently have nine commitments and the No. 14 recruiting class in the nation. If Kirby Smart and company can land Walker, then that would certainly help Georgia rise in the 2025 recruiting rankings.

Five-star linebacker recruit Zayden Walker, who is the No. 10 recruit in the country and the second-ranked linebacker, recently named his top four schools of Georgia, Miami, Penn State and South Carolina. Walker plans to announce his commitment on July 5. Walker is the second-ranked player in Georgia.

Walker plays high school football for Schley County High School in Ellaville, Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker has elite speed and also participates in high school basketball. Walker plays running back in addition to linebacker.

The Georgia Bulldogs have landed numerous elite linebacker prospects over the past two cycles and are looking to sign more top linebackers again in 2025.

Georgia has a massive recruiting month coming up. Walker is not the only Georgia recruiting target that is planning to announce his commitment in July.

