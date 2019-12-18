Five-Star LB Justin Flowe commits to the Oregon Ducks

The crown jewel of the Ducks' 2020 recruiting class has committed.

The top player in California and fourth overall prospect in the nation, five-star linebacker Justin Flowe has committed to play for Oregon, choosing the Ducks over Clemson, USC and Miami.

The 6-foot-2, 225 pound inside linebacker out of Upland High School will be the second five-star linebacker in the Ducks' 2020 class joining Noah Sewell. This also marks the second consecutive season the Ducks have gotten the top rated player out of California after securing Kayvon Thibodeaux's commitment last class.

The newest Duck linebacker spoke about why he decided on coming to Eugene.

They feel like I can come in and make an instant impact. I'm just going to go in and be ready to work. I'm going to play hard.

Given his commitment the Ducks have loaded up on defensive talent in the front seven the last few seasons with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Mase Funa, Noah Sewell, and now Flowe. Then, in next year's 2021 class they'll be adding in-state talent Keith Brown, the nation's top rated inside linebacker. Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos will have plenty of elite talent to play with in the years to come.

Rumors indicate that it came down to USC or Oregon for Flowe after Clemson offered and got a commit from another five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson. Over the past week, the Ducks had gained momentum around the recruiting world to be the frontrunner for his commitment. However, Flowe took an official visit to USC the final weekend before early signing day, and the Trojans jumped into his top-two after not being in his top-four earlier in the season.

Here are Flowe's junior season highlights.

