Five-star LB Jamonta Waller locks in Auburn visit

One of the top needs for the 2024 class is depth at the JACK linebacker spot, and head coach Hugh Freeze is in the beginning stages of filling that void by welcoming a top prospect to campus this summer.

Jamonta Waller, a five-star linebacker from Picayune Memorial High School in Mississippi, tells Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover that he will be on campus during the weekend of June 2-4 ($). According to 247Sports, Auburn will be his first of three official visits during the month of June, as he will also visit Penn State and Florida.

Auburn extended an offer to Waller on Jan. 20 of this year, and he took an unofficial visit to campus on March 24. Since March, Waller has also paid visits to Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and LSU.

Freeze looks to build depth at an already low spot, as the Tigers only have four players to occupy the JACK spot: Jalen McLeod, Elijah McAllister, Keldric Faulk, and Brenton Williams. Waller’s 11th-grade stats show that he would be a great addition to the unit as he made 106 stops with 24 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Both 247Sports and On3 have Ole Miss as the team to beat for Waller, however, he has not scheduled an official visit to Ole Miss, nor has he visited unofficially according to his timeline on 247Sports. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine shows Auburn as the No. 2 team, followed by Penn State and Florida.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire