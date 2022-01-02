Five-star LB Harold Perkins commits to Texas A&M over LSU and Texas

One of the top remaining prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, five-star linebacker Harold Perkins, has committed to Texas A&M over LSU and Texas.

Perkins announced his future home during the second half of the Under Armor All-America game on Sunday.

He was one of the most sought-after players in the 2022 class. The Cypress product is rated by 247sports composite as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 5 overall prospect in the nation.

BREAKING: 5-star LB Harold Perkins has committed to Texas A&M. He breaks it down here https://t.co/1XsTTZTM7Q pic.twitter.com/QOSiztctxv — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) January 2, 2022

The commitment of the five-star makes A&M’s recruiting class the highest-ranked of all time. A huge accomplishment for the Aggies.

As for Texas, with no other major linebacker targets available in the 2022 class, the Horns could look to the transfer portal to find immediate help at the position.

Texas still has five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell and four-star safety Jacoby Mathews on their boards ahead of the Feb. signing period.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.