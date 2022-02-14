Five-star LB Anthony Hill releases his top six schools

One of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, announced the final six schools left in his recruitment on Monday.

Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami and USC all made the cut for the state of Texas’ top linebacker prospect.

247Sports ranks Hill as the No. 2 player in Texas and No. 9 overall. Recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks had glowing remarks about Hill in his scouting report:

Capable of consistent sideline-to-sideline pursuit with proven blitzing ability. Tone-setter for an FBS-loaded Texas 5A D-I state championship defense as only a sophomore. Produced good numbers despite playing on a unit with a lot of mouths to feed, so to speak. Adequate in-space athleticism in coverage but at his best playing downhill. Owns valuable offensive reps as a short-yardage battering ram with the ball. Shows promising pass-rush instincts despite primary role being off-ball. Main question is position in the long term, but physical tools suggest highest ceiling as an edge player. Regardless, one of the most dynamic defensive prospects in Texas and the country for his class through the 2020 season. Projects as an impact high-major starter with long-term early-round NFL Draft potential.

Adding a player as talented as Hill would be a massive get of any school in the country. Texas has built a bit of a pipeline through Denton Ryan high school that could give them an advantage in his recruitment.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.