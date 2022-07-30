Five-star LB Anthony Hill commits to Texas A&M

Massive news on the college football recruiting front as five-star linebacker Anthony Hill has committed to Texas A&M over in-state rival Texas.

The Denton Ryan product is listed as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation and the No. 2 overall prospect in the Lone Star State for the 2023 cycle according to the updated 247Sports composite rankings.

Jimbo Fisher and his staff got Hill to campus over the weekend and were able to close the door on the all-state linebacker. This is a huge head to head recruiting victory over the Longhorns who will have to look elsewhere at the linebacker spot.

Do not expect the Texas staff to give on on Hill quite yet. He is the type of talent you keep recruiting all the way until signing day. The Longhorns were able to flip a few high profile targets in last year’s class.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire