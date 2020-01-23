Five-star kicker Harrison Beattie commits with Cristobal, Oregon

The Oregon football 2020 class just added five more stars to the roster.

On Wednesday, five-star kicker Harrison Beattie has committed to the Ducks.

The 5-foot-11, 170 pound kicker from Owings Mills, Maryland received a PWO (preferred walk-on) from Oregon on January 8 and committed to Mario Cristobal and the Ducks exactly two weeks later.

The five-star rating is presented by Kohl's Professional Camps who have their own rating system. You can view the rating system here.

According to 247Sports, As a senior, Beattie had 8 touchbacks on kickoffs, averaged 36 yards per punt, was 34-36 on extra-point attempts and was 8-12 on field goals with a long of 46 yards.

Beattie will join sophomore kicker Camden Lewis, redshirt sophomores Henry Katleman and Taylor Koth, and junior punter Tom Snee.

