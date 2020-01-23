Five-star kicker Harrison Beattie commits with Cristobal, Oregon
The Oregon football 2020 class just added five more stars to the roster.
On Wednesday, five-star kicker Harrison Beattie has committed to the Ducks.
The 5-foot-11, 170 pound kicker from Owings Mills, Maryland received a PWO (preferred walk-on) from Oregon on January 8 and committed to Mario Cristobal and the Ducks exactly two weeks later.
Honored to receive a PWO from the University of Oregon. @CoachArendsUO @CoachYams. @McDCoachSule @HKA_Tanalski pic.twitter.com/lWXbdlD5xM
— Harrison Beattie (@hbeattie9) January 8, 2020
After a great visit, I'm proud to announce my commitment to the University of Oregon. #goducks @CoachYams @CoachBDub @knnysndrs @McDCoachSule @HKA_Tanalski pic.twitter.com/7EncP5s7pe
— Harrison Beattie (@hbeattie9) January 23, 2020
The five-star rating is presented by Kohl's Professional Camps who have their own rating system. You can view the rating system here.
According to 247Sports, As a senior, Beattie had 8 touchbacks on kickoffs, averaged 36 yards per punt, was 34-36 on extra-point attempts and was 8-12 on field goals with a long of 46 yards.
Beattie will join sophomore kicker Camden Lewis, redshirt sophomores Henry Katleman and Taylor Koth, and junior punter Tom Snee.
