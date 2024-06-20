Five-star Jordan Smith Jr. offered by Rutgers basketball

A big-time offer went out from Rutgers basketball this week to Jordan Smith Jr.

The Rutgers basketball recruiting target is part of the United States national team that will participate in the U17 FIBA World Cup.

A five-star guard from Paul VI Catholic (Fairfax, Virginia), Smith is the No. 8 player in the 247Sports Composite. He is the second-best shooting guard in the class of 2026 in the 247 rankings.

On3 ranks him as the top player in Virginia in their Industry Rankings and the seventh-best overall recruit nationally. He has a strong and well-rounded skill set, with the ability to put the ball on the floor and a very fluid shooting machine. He is silky smooth in transition.

Defensively, he works hard on and off the ball.

Not surprisingly, he has a strong offer list that includes Georgetown, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Ohio State, Tennessee, Villanova and Virginia Tech among others.

Smith posted about the offer from Rutgers via his social media on Wednesday afternoon.

blessed to receive an offer from the university of rutgers #agtg pic.twitter.com/s2iMI7ypU7 — Jordan Smith Jr (@sm23itty) June 20, 2024

Rutgers had an impressive class of 2024 that featured two recruits ranked as five-star prospects in forward Ace Bailey and guard Dylan Harper.

The class was ranked top-10 nationally.

