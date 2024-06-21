Five-star Jackson Cantwell, now a shot put national champion, talks Oregon, USC visits

Heading into his freshman season, Nixa phenom Jackson Cantwell attended an offensive line camp in Oklahoma where he struggled on the first day. He came back the next day and dominated the remainder of the event.

Fast forward to 2024, coming off his sophomore year of high school, and Cantwell attended the same camp. He didn't lose a rep and everything felt easier for him. The five-star 2026 offensive tackle and No. 2 overall player in the country, according to Rivals, has developed into one of the most coveted recruits in the country and he's starting to make everything look easy.

"It's definitely coming a lot easier right now," Cantwell said. "It felt like the drills were a bit more elementary versions of stuff we'd done in the past. I'm just in a little bit better shape than I was back then."

The maturation of Cantwell helped him with a national championship in the shot put while also taking the time to visit two of the West Coast's premier college football programs, Oregon and USC, this past week.

His determination to get a little bit better at everything, every day, has helped him get to this point. It doesn't matter if it's on the football field, in the shot put, the weight room or the classroom. When he has a goal in mind, he's going to achieve it.

Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023.

Jackson Cantwell won the Nike Nationals shot put event

One of Cantwell's goals was to win a national championship and he did so at the Nike Nationals event in Eugene, Oregon, on June 14.

Cantwell wanted to participate in the event on Oregon's campus after his freshman year but determined he was too banged up to do so. He kept his body in shape to peak twice during the track and field season en route to winning a state championship and then participating in Oregon.

Cantwell won the shot put national title by more than five feet against a loaded field.

"I was perfectly happy with that," Cantwell said. "It was some good stuff. I was excited with how I performed. It was just great competition and I was proud of how I did and I'm excited for next year to see how I can top that."

Cantwell still found a way to critique himself, knowing that if he got the shot slightly higher earlier in the day, he might've been able to throw it further. He also entered the event ranked sixth in the nation in discus and exited the event with a fifth-place finish.

"It's something I strived for for a while," Cantwell said. "I'm glad I was able to go this year and I took care of myself better."

Jackson Cantwell spins around as he practices throwing a shotput during track and field practice at Nixa High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Jackson Cantwell loved everything about his visit to Oregon and meeting Dan Lanning

While on Oregon's campus for the event, Cantwell visited with Oregon football coaches and learned what a potential future as a Duck would be like.

When the elevator door opened when Cantwell was visiting the football facility, he was greeted by Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and "like 50 other coaches behind him" who were there to greet the 6-foot-8, 300-pound left tackle.

Cantwell was impressed by their efforts, Lanning's energy and how he had an answer for every question he had.

"I enjoyed Oregon a bunch," Cantwell said. "To quote my dad, 'Dan Lanning could probably sell ice to an Eskimo.' It was cool to talk to that guy. He worked his way up and clearly knows what he's doing. He's a heck of a guy.

"I like their overall pitch a lot. They have a lot to offer."

Jackson Cantwell believes in what USC is doing under Lincoln Riley

When connecting through LAX, Cantwell wanted to stop by and visit with Southern California and head coach Lincoln Riley on the way home.

Cantwell enjoyed his visit with Riley and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson. He was encouraged by what the team was building heading into a more difficult Big Ten schedule this upcoming season.

Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023.

"USC actually exceeded the expectations that I had," Cantwell said. "They were really, really good. I'm really excited to see where it goes."

What's next for Jackson Cantwell and what his next visits look like

Cantwell's immediate plans for this summer revolve around Nixa football practice. He's excited about the potential in the Eagles' offensive line, which promises to be one of the bigger and more athletic ones to come out of the immediate Springfield area in quite some time.

Lifting and getting ready for opening night against Class 5 state runner-up Republic is at the top of his list but more visits could be coming before the summer is over.

"I might have a road trip in the works for the summer," Cantwell said. "Nothing's official yet, but we might have something coming."

