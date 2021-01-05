Five-star DE J.T. Tuimoloau is the top remaining unsigned 2021 recruit

With Korey Foreman ending his recruitment with a commitment to USC over the weekend, there is a new top remaining unsigned 2021 recruit.

Meet five-star Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau. The 6-foot-4.5, 277-pound defensive lineman is the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports and the 24th highest-ranked recruit since 2000.

He is also the biggest fish left in the sea this recruiting cycle.

Tuimoloau has always intended to sign his National Letter of Intent in February, forgoing the Early Signing Period to make a decision on the traditional National Signing Day. When it comes time for him to commit, Tuimoloau will choose between a group of finalists featuring Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington.

Washington was the first school to offer Tuimoloau in early in his star-studded recruitment. The Huskies have pulled some big commitments out of their own backyard in recent years, but Ohio State seems to have a slight advantage over the field when it comes to securing Tuimoloau’s services, as his 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reads heavily in favor of the Buckeyes.

“Coach Larry Johnson and the history he has had with putting defensive lineman in the league really sticks out to me and I have always had a close relationship with Gee Scott,” Tuiomoloau said of Ohio State, per 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman.

Wherever he winds up, Tuiomoloau will ascend to the college ranks with the chance to make an instant impact. Originally the top recruit in the class of 2021, Tuiomoloau is polished as a pass rusher and run stopper. He also possesses a high football I.Q, plays with an endless motor and is a freak athlete, making him a prospect any coaching staff around the country would love to get their hands on.

“Powerful, athletic and nimble, with room to still add significant weight at the next level,” Huffman said in his scouting report of Tuiomoloau. “Has lined up on the edge, mixing with hand down while also standing up. Elite pass rusher, who can mix a variety of moves with pure strength to shed his blockers. Can drop into coverage against running backs, receivers and tight ends and has the athleticism and ball skills to be a force in coverage. Has even played safety.

“Could be a top tight end prospect if he focused on offense, with natural pass-catching skills, ability to track the ball and high point it and run after the catch. Also a high-major basketball player, averaging nearly a double-double in prep career. As he continues to add weight and strength, figures to be among the elite pass-rushers at the next level. Projects as an instant impact Power 5-starter and a Top Ten overall draft pick.”