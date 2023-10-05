Five-star in-state OL plans visit for homecoming game

A five-star recruit from the class of 2025 is planning to be in Gainesville on Saturday when the Florida Gators take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Raines High offensive lineman Soloman Thomas joins a growing guest list for UF’s homecoming game and is not committed to any schools, but he’s keeping his eyes on Florida.

Florida coaches have been in contact with Thomas on a consistent basis, and the recruit likes what the program has to offer. He visited the UF campus earlier this year.

“Consistency, the way they talk to me, and how they communicate with my family,” Thomas told Swamp247. “They have shown me their depth chart with the offensive linemen. They wanted to do that to show me how much they want me. We talked about number of offensive linemen as far as the depth chart. I think I am like top five in the country in offensive linemen. I would be a top guy on their depth chart. They let it be known they want me bad.”

Thomas told 247Sports that the Florida Gators are in his top 10 school choices and likes the youth aspect of the team.

“With them being so new and young, it’s kind of hard to not trust that they are going to come up,” Thomas said. “It’s a chance to be legendary. The fanbase is crazy, and I got a lot of people here. It’s not too far from Jacksonville, so that is good for my family.”

Thomas stands at 6-foot-3-inches and weighs 278 pounds, using his frame to dominate in the trenches. The Jacksonville, Florida, native is the No. 21 recruit in the Class of 2025 and No. 4 among offensive linemen.

The five-star prospect will be in town on Saturday when the Florida Gators take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. EDT and the game will broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire