Five-star guard Tahaad Pettiford officially signs with Auburn

It was one year ago that Auburn secured the signature of a top-five point guard in Aden Holloway. On Wednesday, Bruce Pearl and the Tigers landed another.

Tahaad Pettiford, a five-star guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, committed to Auburn in February. On Wednesday, he honored that commitment by signing his National Letter of Intent to play for Pearl and the Auburn Tigers.

Pettiford chose Auburn over programs such as UConn, Kansas, Kentucky, and UCLA. He tells Jeffery Lee of Auburn Live that he felt like Auburn was “the right decision for him” and that he did not second guess his decision to pledge to Auburn.

Pettiford also says that he is excited to get to campus in May.

“I can’t wait to get on campus and be part of the team and get coached by Coach Bruce Pearl and hopefully win a national championship,” Pettiford tells Lee.

Pettiford is the No. 2 overall point guard for the 2024 class and is the No. 26 overall prospect from the cycle according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

BREAKING: Tahaad Pettiford, the No. 2-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, has signed a National Letter of Intent with Auburn, he tells @AuburnLiveOn3. “I can’t wait to get on campus and be part of the team and get coached by Coach Bruce Pearl and hopefully win a national… pic.twitter.com/MRwVEkb7v8 — Jeffrey Lee (@JLeeAULive) November 8, 2023

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire