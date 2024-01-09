Five-star guard Meleek Thomas taking official visit to Auburn next week

Five-star shooting guard Maleek Thomas is reportedly set to visit Auburn the weekend of Jan. 13, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. The Tigers are set to face LSU inside Neville Arena that weekend.

The shooting guard from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is the seventh-ranked prospect in the 2025 class and the second-ranked shooting guard.

Coming in at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, the guard routinely averages a double-double for Lincoln Park Performing Arts School in Pittsburgh.

Despite growing up over 600 miles from Auburn, Thomas has expressed interest in the Tigers because Bruce Pearl’s system caters to his play style and he has AAU ties to some of the 2025 Tigers commits.

According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Auburn has a 37% chance of bringing Thomas to the Plains, with Penn State a distant second at 22%.

The star guard has also received interest from Alabama, UCONN, Kansas, and Indiana. Although Auburn is loaded at the moment, the Tigers will likely lose Johni Broome, Jaylin Williams and K.D Johnson after this season.

Thomas could provide Auburn with an influx of scoring and rebounding that Broome and Williams give him now.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire