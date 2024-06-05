Five-star guard Meleek Thomas ‘intrigued’ by Auburn during recent visit

The state of Pennsylvania’s top recruit for the 2025 recruiting cycle was impressed with his recent visit to Auburn.

Meleek Thomas, a five-star shooting guard from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, traveled south to Auburn for his official visit recently and was pleased with Bruce Pearl’s desire to win. He also learned plenty about Auburn’s culture.

In a follow-up interview with On3’s Jamie Shaw, Thomas says he was “intrigued” by Auburn’s family atmosphere.

“I never really heard much of them growing up unless they had a big player, but they’re really a family down there. The players, the staff, the fans, everyone is just one. I never knew that,” Thomas said. “When I went down there, everything was just ‘Auburn basketball, Auburn basketball’. And they’re known for football, so to go down there and see so much Auburn basketball was just intriguing.”

Along with Auburn, Thomas has taken official visits to Kentucky and Pittsburgh. He is scheduled to visit UConn and Arkansas this month, and plans to scout Kansas, Tennessee, and Miami as well. He tells Shaw that he does not have a timeline for announcing his commitment, as he wants to find the right fit which includes a “genuine coaching staff” and “winning players.”

