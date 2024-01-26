Five-star guard lists North Carolina in top 10

The North Carolina Tar Heels took a step forward in the pursuit of a five-star combo guard in the 2025 recruiting class.

Link Academy product Jasper Johnson made a big update to his recruitment on Thursday afternoon. With 20 offers so far in his recruitment the five-star prospect officially cut his list down to 10. And included among the 10 teams were North Carolina.

The Tar Heels made the list along with Kentucky, Kansas, Missouri, Louisville, Alabama, Auburn, USC, Baylor and West Virginia. Here is the message he posted on X Thursday afternoon.

Johnson is one of the top prospects that UNC is recruiting in the 2025 class, hoping to build on a good 2024 class. The prospect does play with UNC commit James Brown at Link Academy and the Tar Heels have seen him play a few different times.

Johnson is ranked No.10 nationally, the No. 2 combo guard and No. 1 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

