Five-star guard Greta Kampschroeder commits to Oregon State women's hoops

Oregon State women's basketball just got a lot stronger in 2021 with the commitment of five-star guard Greta Kampschroeder.

The 6-foot guard from Naperville, Illinois, is the No. 12 rated high school prospect according to ESPN in the 2021 class.

I'm excited to announce my commitment to Oregon State University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along this journey🖤🧡 #gobeavs pic.twitter.com/rfytQ3C6cg — Greta Kampschroeder (@gretakamp11) March 30, 2020

Greta Kampschoeder @gretakamp11 ('21 Naperville North HS IL & @mwehoops) has committed to Oregon State.



Kampschroeder is our #1 ranked 2021 player.



— Midwest Hoops Spotlight (@MHS_Girls_) March 30, 2020

AP All-State teams:

4A First team

Angela Dugalic, Maine West

Darrione Rogers, Lake Park

Taylor Gugliuzza, Lincoln-Way West

Halle Douglass, Lake Forest

Greta Kampschroeder, Naperville North











— Illinois Preps Baking Co. (@ILPrepsInsider) March 5, 2020

ESPNW had the following evaluation of Kampschroeder from Nike Nationals in July 2019:

Skilled guard with versatility, size in the back court; playmaker with unselfish persona, executes in half-court game; manufactures shots, delivers off the dribble and finishes plays in traffic; basketball IQ, knocks down shots to the arc; competes on both ends of the floor; an elite prospect in the class of 2021.

Kampschroeder led the Naperville North Huskies in every major statistical category, averaging 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals, and ended her junior season as the DuPage Valley conference champions and a regional title (the school's first since 2005), according to an article in the Naperville Sun.

Kampschroeder also considered Stanford and Iowa at the next level.

The Beavs will have to wait one more season to see Kampschroeder in black and orange in Corvallis, but she will be a great fit alongside last season's freshmen sensations Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown.

The Beavs' 2020 recruiting class consists of: five-star guard Sasha Goforth (Fayetteville High School, Arkansas); and three-star guard Savannah Samuel (St. Francis High School, Georgia).

Five-star guard Greta Kampschroeder commits to Oregon State women's hoops