Five-star Germany get off to perfect start to home Euros – five things we learned from victory over Scotland

Hosts Germany kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign in style as they battered ten-man Scotland 5-1 in Munich.

Goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can secured a dominant victory for Julian Nagelsmann’s side

Ryan Porteous was sent off in the first half for Scotland, who now face an uphill battle to make it out of the group stages of the competition.

Here are five things we learnt from Germany’s ruthless display…

Wonderful Wirtz delivers on the biggest stage

When Wirtz fired a powerful shot towards Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn ten minutes into this Euro 2024 opener, it appeared to be a routine save for the Norwich shot-stopper. Unfortunately, his right hand was not strong enough and the ball ricocheted off the post and into the back of the net. After a superb season for his club Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz is continuing to deliver on his potential on the international stage and while he got a slice of luck with this goal, his performance indicated that he could be one of the players of the tournament.

Sorry Scotland start Euros in worst possible way

A second consecutive European Championships for Scotland started in the worst way possible when they found themselves 2-0 down to Germany inside 20 minutes. Wirtz’s strike ten minutes into the match got the hosts’ tournament up and running before Musiala blasted the ball into the back of the net from inside the box nine minutes later. The Scots never got going in the match, rarely entering Germany’s half in the opening 45 minutes. Porteous’ straight red card for an awful challenge on Ilkay Gundogan in the box led to a penalty late in the first half, which Kai Havertz slotted away. Steve Clarke’s side cannot afford another start like this.

Dominant Germany put on a show

Germany put on a performance for their supporters to be proud of. Three goals in the first half against a poor Scoyland saw Julian Nagelsmann’s side breeze past their opponents as they staked their claim as one of the tournament favourites. Die Mannschaft rarely allowed Scotland inside their own half and the majority of the match was inside their opponents’ half. Their dominance was helped in the second half as the Scots struggled with ten men in what was the perfect start to their home tournament.

Toni Kroos should not retire yet

It is always a pleasure watching Toni Kroos on a football field. After announcing his plans to retire after Euro 2024 earlier in the year, the 34-year-old has since won La Liga, the Champions League and is now pulling the strings in Germany’s midfield for one final tournament. Against a mediocre Scotland midfield, Kroos was switching play with absolute perfection, providing a calming presence alongside the combative Robert Andrich and slick Ilkay Gundogan. One of the best midfielders of this generation.

VAR gets it right

Unlike in the Premier League where Wolves asked for the technology to be scrapped after another season of questionable decisions, VAR was used brilliantly in this opening Euro 2024 match. Germany were awarded a penalty in the first half which was rightly ruled out, before VAR intervened to award hosts a penalty after Porteous’ horror challenge on Gundogan. It also disallowed a second Fullkrug goal after the striker was found to be offside. A good start for VAR.

