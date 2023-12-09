Five-star Georgia QB commit drops senior season highlights

Georgia football commit quarterback Dylan Raiola has dropped highlights from his senior season. The 247Sports composite ranks Raiola second in the class of 2024.

Dylan Raiola played high school football for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Raiola is the No. 1 recruit in Georgia and the nation’s No. 1 quarterback.

Georgia football is confident what they are getting in Raiola. Raiola is an elite passer with solid mobility. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback played well for Buford in 2023, but the Wolves did not end up winning a state championship. Raiola had 36 touchdowns as a senior.

Raiola, who is the son of former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola, previously played high school football Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona. Raiola has good arm strength and the potential to compete for the starting role at Georgia.

In Raiola’s highlights, he shows excellent deep accuracy, good ball placement, and is poised under pressure. On multiple plays, Raiola is able to get off accurate passes despite having opposing players draped all over him. Raiola’s highlights are per Hudl.

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. Georgia has 28 commitments in the class of 2024.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire